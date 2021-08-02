UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Volume Hits $3.97 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $3.97 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00816828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001762 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars.

