UniLend Hits Market Capitalization of $20.33 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $20.33 million and $2.16 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00807700 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00091647 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

