UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Hits $20.55 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $20.55 million and $1.76 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00807549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00094936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040934 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

