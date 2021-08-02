Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Lifted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Unilever worth $235,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank increased its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 85,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,548. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

