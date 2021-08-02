UniMex Network Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $15,779.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,998,142 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

