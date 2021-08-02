UniMex Network (UMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,435.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $29,435.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00102531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00138788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.00 or 0.99798071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.37 or 0.00844134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,998,142 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

