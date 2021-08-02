Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Trimmed by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,197 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $216,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.93. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

