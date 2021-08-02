Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

UIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 415,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77. Unisys has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

