United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $329.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.34. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.