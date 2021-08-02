United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 3.3%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 382,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,211,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

