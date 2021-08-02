United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.59

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 19979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.