UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $414.94. 26,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $391.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

