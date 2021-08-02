Unitrade (TRADE) Hits One Day Volume of $909,213.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Unitrade has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $909,213.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.90 or 0.00823569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091375 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

