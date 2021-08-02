Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.98 and last traded at $104.24. 20,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,791,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.12.

Several research firms recently commented on U. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.