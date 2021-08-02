Universal Electronics’ (UEIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.76% from the stock’s current price.

UEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $46.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

