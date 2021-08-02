Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.460-$12.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.35 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $160.41 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.08.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

