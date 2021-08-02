Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $23.05

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.05, but opened at $22.36. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

