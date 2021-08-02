Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

UUU traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $6.18. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,977. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

