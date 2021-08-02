Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Unum Group worth $49,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Unum Group by 213.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 247.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 275,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 196,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $27.40 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.