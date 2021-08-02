UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.09 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00007865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $2.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00360372 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

