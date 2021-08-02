Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of UPST opened at $120.76 on Monday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $511,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $2,830,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $6,549,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
