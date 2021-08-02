Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of UPST opened at $120.76 on Monday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $511,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $2,830,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $6,549,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

