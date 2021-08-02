Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 5.4% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.64 and last traded at $127.34. 42,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,241,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.76.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
