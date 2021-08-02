Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 5.4% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.64 and last traded at $127.34. 42,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,241,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

