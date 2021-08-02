Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,217,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.