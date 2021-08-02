UREEQA (URQA) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2.10 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00138988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.57 or 1.00147333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00852434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

