Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 280.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBA stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

