Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 357,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,979,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.99. 113,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,135. The firm has a market cap of $764.96 million, a PE ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

