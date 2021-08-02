USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,207 shares of company stock worth $218,487. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

