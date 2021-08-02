USDJ Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $5.17 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00102942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.56 or 1.00212559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00848238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

