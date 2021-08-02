USDX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006257 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

