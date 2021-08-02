Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 365,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.