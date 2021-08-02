V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.20 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,414,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of V.F. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 155,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.