Vai (VAI) Hits One Day Volume of $2.41 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Vai has a market capitalization of $89.69 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00103199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00138848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,824.31 or 1.00024377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.38 or 0.00842358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 104,240,977 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

