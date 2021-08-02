Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

