Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VLON) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Vallon Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of VLON stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,392,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $649,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.