Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vallourec in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.98.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

