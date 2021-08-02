Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 223.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,078 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

