VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $48.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period.

