VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.33% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $157.46 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.