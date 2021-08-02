VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of PPH opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.28. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $75.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.
