Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR opened at $315.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.95. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $216.01 and a 1 year high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.