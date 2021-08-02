Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Marquette Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.95. 107,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

