Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.40. 695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,353. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

