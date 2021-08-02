Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 519,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

