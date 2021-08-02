Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $297.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,275. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

