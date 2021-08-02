Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,939. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47.

