Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.2% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,653. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $288.13 and a fifty-two week high of $415.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

