Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,541 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,275.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 223,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 207,024 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.05 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

