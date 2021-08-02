Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $33,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.84. 2,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

