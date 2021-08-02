Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $73.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.