Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Raised by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

